Cherry pies in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve cherry pies
Leviathan Bakehouse
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
|Tart Cherry Hand Pie
|$5.00
Organic Indiana tart cherries and blood orange laced with amaretto, basil, and sage. | Contains: cherries, sugar, WHEAT flour, BUTTER, EGGS, corn starch, amaretto LIQUEUR, pectin, sage, basil.
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Speedway - MCL Speedway
6002 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis
|Cherry Pie
|$4.09
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Southside - MCL Southside
3630 s east st, Indianapolis
|Cherry Pie
|$4.09
|Cherry Pie
|$17.25
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.