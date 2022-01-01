Chicken biryani in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Bawarchi Biryanis
4825 East 96th Street, Indianapolis
|Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani
|$13.99
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|51 Chicken Dum Biryani
|$15.49
Basmati rice cooked with flavored bone in goat or boneless
chicken, fried onions and saffron. Served with yogurt raita on
the side.