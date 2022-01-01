Chicken parmesan in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Farm-Style Parmesan Chicken
|$24.00
springer farms chicken, parmesan crusted, lemon herb pan sauce, mashed potatoes, asparagus
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Castleton - MCL Castleton
5520 Castleton Corner Lane, Indianapolis
|Chicken Parmesan
|$7.99
Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Parmesan Chicken
|$21.00
Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Southside - MCL Southside
3630 s east st, Indianapolis
|Chicken Parmesan
|$7.99
Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.