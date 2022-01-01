Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Farm-Style Parmesan Chicken$24.00
springer farms chicken, parmesan crusted, lemon herb pan sauce, mashed potatoes, asparagus
More about The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
Banner pic

 

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Castleton - MCL Castleton

5520 Castleton Corner Lane, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$7.99
Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Castleton - MCL Castleton
Item pic

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parmesan Chicken$21.00
Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Banner pic

 

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Southside - MCL Southside

3630 s east st, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$7.99
Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Southside - MCL Southside
Banner pic

 

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Township Line - MCL Township Line

2370 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$7.99
Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Township Line - MCL Township Line

