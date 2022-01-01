Chicken rolls in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Whiskey Business Southport
5220 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|DYNAMITE CHICKEN ROLLS
|$9.99
Egg Rolls Stuffed With Grilled Chicken, Spicy Black Beans and Corn. Served with Southwest Ranch.
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Chicken Kathi Roll
|$11.49
Flaky pan-fried flatbread stuffed with chicken kebabs, shredded onions and tomatoes, drizzled with Aroma signature chutney/sauce.
Add 2 eggs for $1.50