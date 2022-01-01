Chicken salad sandwiches in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Our homemade Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad on your choice of bread. Also, available as a wrap.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
Homemade chicken salad (bacon, shallot, celery, lemon, mayo) with mixed greens, tomato, avocado on semolina