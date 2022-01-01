Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Our homemade Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad on your choice of bread. Also, available as a wrap.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
Homemade chicken salad (bacon, shallot, celery, lemon, mayo) with mixed greens, tomato, avocado on semolina
More about Garden Table
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou

