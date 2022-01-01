Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Baby's
Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Our homemade Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad on your choice of bread. Also, available as a wrap.
Angry Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, grilled onions, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepperjack cheese.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
OAKMONT CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Local braided challah bread + chipotle aioli + 6oz chicken fried/grilled + tomato + red onion + spring mix + Tillamook sharp cheddar
+ side of house pickles
More about The Oakmont
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Chicken Club Sandwich$12.00
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
Homemade chicken salad (bacon, shallot, celery, lemon, mayo) with mixed greens, tomato, avocado on semolina
More about Garden Table
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Apocalypse Burger

115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (341 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles
More about Apocalypse Burger
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Breaded chicken tossed in a hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, white cheddar on a crispy bun served with french fries
More about Pier 48 Indy
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
Breaded Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.98
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun + Buffalo Sauce
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
317 Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup French Dip Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Broth simmered chicken served on a french roll with melted gruyere, grilled onions, and a side of chicken Au Jus. Served with Chips.
More about 317 Burger
Item pic

BBQ

317 BBQ

6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
Takeout
317 Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
smoked, boneless, skinless, chicken breast, sliced & topped with horseradish coleslaw – pickles & sliced onion
Add our smoked & pulled oyster mushrooms +1
More about 317 BBQ
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ

5502 Emerson Way, Indianapolis

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Med Dinner$16.20
Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
More about Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Basket$11.99
Boneless chicken breast fried crispy and tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce with cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket$10.99
Grilled tender and juicy boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Basket$10.99
Fried boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
More about His Place Eatery
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. side of mayo
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Open Kitchen Restuarant image

 

Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich Combo$9.15
Marinated Crispy Chicken Breast topped with cheese, green onions, and honey chili sauce! Served with fried potatoes and onions!
10th Street Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a ciabatta with spring mix lettuce, basil aioli, peppered bacon, beef tomatoes, and cheese. Served with fries!
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.50
More about Downtown Olly’s
Item pic

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kick Me Kajun Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Kick Me Kajun seasoned grilled chicken topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
A seasoned chicken breast flame grilled & topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion pickles & mayo. Served on a brioche bun. Add a signature BTB BBQ Sauce for only $1!
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Restaurant banner

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taylor Made Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese.
Angry Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, grilled onions, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepperjack cheese.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Cobbler

Salmon Rolls

Dumplings

Tacos

Chimichangas

Teriyaki Salmon

Italian Subs

Jerk Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston