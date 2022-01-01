Chicken sandwiches in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Baby's
2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Our homemade Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad on your choice of bread. Also, available as a wrap.
|Angry Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, grilled onions, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepperjack cheese.
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|OAKMONT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Local braided challah bread + chipotle aioli + 6oz chicken fried/grilled + tomato + red onion + spring mix + Tillamook sharp cheddar
+ side of house pickles
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|BLT Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.00
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
Homemade chicken salad (bacon, shallot, celery, lemon, mayo) with mixed greens, tomato, avocado on semolina
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Apocalypse Burger
115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Breaded chicken tossed in a hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, white cheddar on a crispy bun served with french fries
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
|Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
|Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.98
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun + Buffalo Sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|French Onion Soup French Dip Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Broth simmered chicken served on a french roll with melted gruyere, grilled onions, and a side of chicken Au Jus. Served with Chips.
BBQ
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|317 Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
smoked, boneless, skinless, chicken breast, sliced & topped with horseradish coleslaw – pickles & sliced onion
Add our smoked & pulled oyster mushrooms +1
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ
5502 Emerson Way, Indianapolis
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich Med Dinner
|$16.20
|Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Basket
|$11.99
Boneless chicken breast fried crispy and tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce with cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket
|$10.99
Grilled tender and juicy boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich Basket
|$10.99
Fried boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. side of mayo
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Biscuit Sandwich Combo
|$9.15
Marinated Crispy Chicken Breast topped with cheese, green onions, and honey chili sauce! Served with fried potatoes and onions!
|10th Street Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a ciabatta with spring mix lettuce, basil aioli, peppered bacon, beef tomatoes, and cheese. Served with fries!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.50
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Kick Me Kajun Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Kick Me Kajun seasoned grilled chicken topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a brioche bun.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
A seasoned chicken breast flame grilled & topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion pickles & mayo. Served on a brioche bun. Add a signature BTB BBQ Sauce for only $1!
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Taylor Made Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese.
|Angry Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, grilled onions, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepperjack cheese.