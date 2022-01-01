Chicken tenders in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Miller's Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$11.00
house cut and breaded, with ranch. no artificial colors, hormones or additives, indiana farm raised chickens
Baby's
2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
|VEGAN Chicken Tenders And Fries
|$15.00
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$14.00
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast served with your choice of ranch, chunky bleu cheese, honey mustard or BBQ. Try them tossed in one of our signature sauces
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.99
Fresh hand cut chicken breast dredged in our breading, fried perfectly. Served with fried and choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.49
Fresh Hand cut chicken breast dredged in our batter, fried perfectly, served with fries or tots. Choice of dipping sauce.
Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora
1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis
|Kid Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Chicken breast strips lightly battered, fried. Includes 1 side.
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$5.99
|Chicken Strip Platter
|$11.99
Hand breaded & fried chicken tenders served with seasoned fries & your choice of dipping sauce
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|K- Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
|Grilled Chicken Tenders with Chipotle Crema
|$9.00
|Add 2 Chicken Fingers
|$3.00
Kuma's Corner
1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis
|Chicken Tenders (2)
|$5.00
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Kids chicken tender
|$5.50
|Chicken tenders dinner
|$17.00
Grilled or breaded served with baked potato, mac & cheese, and dinner rolls
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.50
3 chicken breast strips fried crispy served with your choice of a side.
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$12.50
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
|Chicken Tender Appetizer
|$9.50
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Chicken Fingers (3)
|$7.00
Served w/ your choice of Honey Mustard, Sweet BBQ sauce or Ranch dressing for dipping. Served w/ BTB Seasoned Fries and drink.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Chicken strips served plain, tossed in Buffalo sauce or one of our BTB BBQ sauces. Served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Strips & More
|$28.00
Get two pounds of chicken tenders and a pound of seasoned fries or tater tots. Choose up to four BTB Signature Sauces for dipping.
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
Our crispy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$13.95
Beer battered chicken tenders served with french fries, a dipping sauce of your choice
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast served with your choice of ranch, chunky bleu cheese, honey mustard or BBQ. Try them tossed in one of our signature sauces