Chicken tenders in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Miller's Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.00
house cut and breaded, with ranch. no artificial colors, hormones or additives, indiana farm raised chickens
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
VEGAN Chicken Tenders And Fries$15.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
More about Baby's
Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast served with your choice of ranch, chunky bleu cheese, honey mustard or BBQ. Try them tossed in one of our signature sauces
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Chicken Fingers image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$12.99
Fresh hand cut chicken breast dredged in our breading, fried perfectly. Served with fried and choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Fingers$13.49
Fresh Hand cut chicken breast dredged in our batter, fried perfectly, served with fries or tots. Choice of dipping sauce.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora image

FRENCH FRIES

Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora

1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Fingers$7.00
Chicken breast strips lightly battered, fried. Includes 1 side.
More about Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Strips$5.99
Chicken Strip Platter$11.99
Hand breaded & fried chicken tenders served with seasoned fries & your choice of dipping sauce
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
317 Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
K- Chicken Tenders$6.00
Grilled Chicken Tenders with Chipotle Crema$9.00
Add 2 Chicken Fingers$3.00
More about 317 Burger
Kuma's Corner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (2)$5.00
More about Kuma's Corner
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids chicken tender$5.50
Chicken tenders dinner$17.00
Grilled or breaded served with baked potato, mac & cheese, and dinner rolls
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Open Kitchen Restuarant image

 

Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.50
3 chicken breast strips fried crispy served with your choice of a side.
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$12.50
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Chicken Tender Appetizer$9.50
More about Downtown Olly’s
Item pic

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers (3)$7.00
Served w/ your choice of Honey Mustard, Sweet BBQ sauce or Ranch dressing for dipping. Served w/ BTB Seasoned Fries and drink.
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Chicken strips served plain, tossed in Buffalo sauce or one of our BTB BBQ sauces. Served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Strips & More$28.00
Get two pounds of chicken tenders and a pound of seasoned fries or tater tots. Choose up to four BTB Signature Sauces for dipping.
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
Our crispy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Tender Basket$13.95
Beer battered chicken tenders served with french fries, a dipping sauce of your choice
More about Prodigy Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast served with your choice of ranch, chunky bleu cheese, honey mustard or BBQ. Try them tossed in one of our signature sauces
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
Our crispy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Tender Basket$13.95
Beer battered chicken tenders served with french fries, a dipping sauce of your choice
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

