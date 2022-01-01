Chicken wraps in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Cajun chicken, pico de gallo, monterey jack, black beans, corn, romaine and chipotle mayo, honey-wheat tortilla
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$11.99
A Taylor's favorite! Breaded chicken with your choice of signature wing sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes shredded cheese and tossed in ranch dressing.
More about Garden Table
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, house ranch
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
|Avocado Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Honey Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Lightly breaded, diced chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and honey mustard dressing; Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
LIghtly breaded, diced chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, and cheddar jack cheeses; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$8.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch rolled in a 12" tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch sauce. rolled in a 12' tortilla
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Wrap
|$14.50
More about Downtown Olly’s
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$13.00
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
More about Mashcraft - Delaware
Mashcraft - Delaware
2205 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
|Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Wrap
|$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoking Goose bacon, ranch, spinach, and cheese in a warm tortilla wrap
Available in Regular OR Cajun!
Or add Buffalo Sauce for $ .50
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Jerk Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
Jerk chicken wrapped in a garlic tortilla with a side of plantain and cabbage. Garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing.
|Spitfire Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, sauteed jalapenos/onions & BTB Spitfire Ranch sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, Buffalo sauce & ranch dressing.
More about Prodigy Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, fiesta corn mix, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch.
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$11.99
A Taylor's favorite! Breaded chicken with your choice of signature wing sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes shredded cheese and tossed in ranch dressing.