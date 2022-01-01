Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$14.00
Cajun chicken, pico de gallo, monterey jack, black beans, corn, romaine and chipotle mayo, honey-wheat tortilla
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
A Taylor's favorite! Breaded chicken with your choice of signature wing sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes shredded cheese and tossed in ranch dressing.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Monon Food Co image

 

Monon Food Co

6420 Cornell Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap$11.00
More about Monon Food Co
Consumer pic

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$12.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, house ranch
More about Garden Table
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Avocado Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.99
Lightly breaded, diced chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and honey mustard dressing; Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
LIghtly breaded, diced chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, and cheddar jack cheeses; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Wrap$8.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch rolled in a 12" tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch sauce. rolled in a 12' tortilla
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Open Kitchen Restuarant image

 

Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$14.50
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap$13.00
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Downtown Olly’s
Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Wrap image

 

Mashcraft - Delaware

2205 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Wrap$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoking Goose bacon, ranch, spinach, and cheese in a warm tortilla wrap
Available in Regular OR Cajun!
Or add Buffalo Sauce for $ .50
More about Mashcraft - Delaware
Item pic

 

Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Wrap$9.95
Jerk chicken wrapped in a garlic tortilla with a side of plantain and cabbage. Garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing.
Spitfire Ranch Chicken Wrap$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, sauteed jalapenos/onions & BTB Spitfire Ranch sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, Buffalo sauce & ranch dressing.
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
More about Prodigy Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, fiesta corn mix, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
A Taylor's favorite! Breaded chicken with your choice of signature wing sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes shredded cheese and tossed in ranch dressing.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Pretzels

Chicken Salad

Banana Pudding

Street Tacos

Chicken Fajitas

Enchiladas

Ribeye Steak

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston