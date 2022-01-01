Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

BBQ

Old Gold Barbecue

140 S. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
Traditional Texas Chili. All beef chili (no beans). We use our prime brisket in our chili with rehydrated red chiles, and our house made chili paste.
Served with Shredded Cheddar, Sour cream and diced white onions on the side.
More about Old Gold Barbecue
Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dazzle Sauce (Vegan Citrus Chili Aioli)$0.50
Chili Cup$4.50
Bowl Of Chili$8.00
More about Baby's
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Glazed Duck Tacos$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
Buffalo Chili
red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili
Scratch made secret recipe, a little heat with a little sweet.
Chili
Scratch made secret recipe, a little heat with a little sweet.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image

 

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Dog$12.00
topped with cheddar cheese
Chili BOWL$8.00
with salsa verde
(vegan)
Chili Cup$5.00
with salsa verde
(vegan)
More about Ash & Elm Cider Co.
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beer Braised Chili$5.99
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Item pic

 

BODHI

922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Chili Stir-Fry$15.00
PAD NAM PRIK PAO | onion | edamame | bell pepper | roasted chili jam |oyster-soy sauce | jasmine rice
Chili & Basil Stir-Fry$17.00
PAD KRA PROW | Thai basil | sweet onion | edamame | red bell pepper | jasmine rice
Sweet-Chili Sauce$0.25
More about BODHI
317 Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Aioli$0.50
More about 317 Burger
317 BBQ image

BBQ

317 BBQ

6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Mac Bowl$12.00
White cheddar mac, trinity chili, shredded white cheddar, & green onion
Trinity Chili
More about 317 BBQ
Kuma's Corner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Aioli$1.00
Chili$13.00
Our Secret Recipe Beef Chili Served with Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese, Diced Red Onion & Oyster Crackers
Cup of Chili$6.00
Side Portion of our House Made Chili
More about Kuma's Corner
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Glazed Duck Tacos$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
Buffalo Chili
red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
Open Kitchen Restuarant image

 

Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Chili Grilled Shrimp Skewers$20.50
Two grilled Shrimp skewer drizzled with honey chilli sauce served with your choice of two sides!
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili$0.50
Chili Cup$3.50
Chili Cheese Nachos$8.00
More about Downtown Olly’s
Chilly Water Brewing Company image

 

Chilly Water Brewing Company

719 Virginia Ave,Ste 105, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veg Head Chili$5.00
Vegetarian Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili.
(Vegan if No Cheese and Sour Cream)
More about Chilly Water Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spitfire Chili Dog$8.50
A fried dog topped w/ a healthy portion of our spicy Spitfire Chili, our house cheese sauce, diced onion, jalapenos, & a Spitfire BBQ drizzle.
Loaded Spitfire Chili
Spitfire Chili
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Chili & Pepper Jack$12.45
Pioneering Heavy Metal, this burger has an inspired kick.
Two seasoned smashed patties topped with pepper jack cheese, our house-made chili, drizzled with sriracha ranch
Loaded Chili Tots Appetizer$8.45
A basket of piping hot tots drenched in our house-made chili, covered with queso, shredded mozzarella, and drizzled with sour cream
More about Prodigy Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taylor's Chili - Bowl$7.99
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili & Pepper Jack$12.45
Pioneering Heavy Metal, this burger has an inspired kick.
Two seasoned smashed patties topped with pepper jack cheese, our house-made chili, drizzled with sriracha ranch
Loaded Chili Tots Appetizer$8.45
A basket of piping hot tots drenched in our house-made chili, covered with queso, shredded mozzarella, and drizzled with sour cream
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

5650 E 86th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (4171 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Chicken Salad

Calamari

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Italian Subs

Filet Mignon

Banana Pudding

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston