Chili in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chili
BBQ
Old Gold Barbecue
140 S. College Ave, Indianapolis
|Chili
Traditional Texas Chili. All beef chili (no beans). We use our prime brisket in our chili with rehydrated red chiles, and our house made chili paste.
Served with Shredded Cheddar, Sour cream and diced white onions on the side.
Baby's
2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis
|Dazzle Sauce (Vegan Citrus Chili Aioli)
|$0.50
|Chili Cup
|$4.50
|Bowl Of Chili
|$8.00
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Chili Glazed Duck Tacos
|$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
|Buffalo Chili
red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Chili
Scratch made secret recipe, a little heat with a little sweet.
|Chili
Scratch made secret recipe, a little heat with a little sweet.
Ash & Elm Cider Co.
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$12.00
topped with cheddar cheese
|Chili BOWL
|$8.00
with salsa verde
(vegan)
|Chili Cup
|$5.00
with salsa verde
(vegan)
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Beer Braised Chili
|$5.99
BODHI
922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
|Roasted Chili Stir-Fry
|$15.00
PAD NAM PRIK PAO | onion | edamame | bell pepper | roasted chili jam |oyster-soy sauce | jasmine rice
|Chili & Basil Stir-Fry
|$17.00
PAD KRA PROW | Thai basil | sweet onion | edamame | red bell pepper | jasmine rice
|Sweet-Chili Sauce
|$0.25
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|Sweet Chili Aioli
|$0.50
BBQ
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|Chili Mac Bowl
|$12.00
White cheddar mac, trinity chili, shredded white cheddar, & green onion
|Trinity Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kuma's Corner
1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis
|Chili Aioli
|$1.00
|Chili
|$13.00
Our Secret Recipe Beef Chili Served with Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese, Diced Red Onion & Oyster Crackers
|Cup of Chili
|$6.00
Side Portion of our House Made Chili
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Chili Glazed Duck Tacos
|$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
|Buffalo Chili
red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Honey Chili Grilled Shrimp Skewers
|$20.50
Two grilled Shrimp skewer drizzled with honey chilli sauce served with your choice of two sides!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Sweet Chili
|$0.50
|Chili Cup
|$3.50
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$8.00
Chilly Water Brewing Company
719 Virginia Ave,Ste 105, Indianapolis
|Veg Head Chili
|$5.00
Vegetarian Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili.
(Vegan if No Cheese and Sour Cream)
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Spitfire Chili Dog
|$8.50
A fried dog topped w/ a healthy portion of our spicy Spitfire Chili, our house cheese sauce, diced onion, jalapenos, & a Spitfire BBQ drizzle.
|Loaded Spitfire Chili
|Spitfire Chili
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Chili & Pepper Jack
|$12.45
Pioneering Heavy Metal, this burger has an inspired kick.
Two seasoned smashed patties topped with pepper jack cheese, our house-made chili, drizzled with sriracha ranch
|Loaded Chili Tots Appetizer
|$8.45
A basket of piping hot tots drenched in our house-made chili, covered with queso, shredded mozzarella, and drizzled with sour cream
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Taylor's Chili - Bowl
|$7.99
Prodigy Burger - IUPUI
910 W 10th St., Indianapolis
|Chili & Pepper Jack
|$12.45
Pioneering Heavy Metal, this burger has an inspired kick.
Two seasoned smashed patties topped with pepper jack cheese, our house-made chili, drizzled with sriracha ranch
|Loaded Chili Tots Appetizer
|$8.45
A basket of piping hot tots drenched in our house-made chili, covered with queso, shredded mozzarella, and drizzled with sour cream