Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar - 1325 W. 86th St.

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, fiesta corn mix, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar - 1325 W. 86th St.
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack cheese, black bean corn salsa, onion, tomato, and chipotle sauce.
More about 317 Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora - 1546 E. 86th Street

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, fiesta corn mix, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora - 1546 E. 86th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Salmon Salad

Fish And Chips

Coleslaw

Pudding

Steak Sandwiches

Po Boy

Salmon Rolls

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (233 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston