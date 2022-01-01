Chipotle chicken in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar - 1325 W. 86th St.
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar - 1325 W. 86th St.
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, fiesta corn mix, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch.
More about 317 Burger
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|Southwest Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack cheese, black bean corn salsa, onion, tomato, and chipotle sauce.