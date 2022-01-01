Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$6.50
blue corn chips and housemade tomato-jalapeno salsa. Vegan and gluten-free.
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chips & Salsa$1.99
Large Chips & Salsa$2.99
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
La Margarita - Fountain Square image

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Our Cripsy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips with Salsa Roja (Hot) & Verde (Mild)
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Made Chips & Salsa$7.99
Fresh, fried to order, corn tortilla chips with our house made salsa.
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$6.50
blue corn chips and housemade tomato-jalapeno salsa. Vegan and gluten-free.
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
El Arado Mexican Grill image

 

El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.99
Chips & Salsa$3.99
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$1.99
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
Revolucion image

 

Revolucion

1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.95
Housemade red salsa and chips
More about Revolucion

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Cheesecake

Crispy Chicken

Caesar Salad

Chili Dogs

Sashimi

Pudding

Avocado Burgers

Cobbler

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston