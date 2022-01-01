Chips and salsa in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Chips and Salsa
|$6.50
blue corn chips and housemade tomato-jalapeno salsa. Vegan and gluten-free.
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Small Chips & Salsa
|$1.99
|Large Chips & Salsa
|$2.99
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
Our Cripsy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips with Salsa Roja (Hot) & Verde (Mild)
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|House Made Chips & Salsa
|$7.99
Fresh, fried to order, corn tortilla chips with our house made salsa.
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Chips and Salsa
|$6.50
blue corn chips and housemade tomato-jalapeno salsa. Vegan and gluten-free.
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.99
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Chips & Salsa
|$1.99