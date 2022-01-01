Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis
/
Chocolate Croissants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Parlor Public House
600 E Ohio St. Suite B, Indianapolis
Avg 4.6
(11 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$5.00
More about Parlor Public House
Gallery Pastry Shop
1101 East 54th Street Suite G, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$5.00
baked fresh daily
More about Gallery Pastry Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis
Chili Dogs
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Grits
Steak Fajitas
Pudding
Tuna Sandwiches
Fried Ice Cream
Avocado Toast
Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore
Fountain Square
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Broad Ripple
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Mile Square
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
SoBro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Meridian Kessler
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Chatham Arch
No reviews yet
Fletcher Place
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Renaissance Place
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Indianapolis to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Plainfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fortville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(556 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(874 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston