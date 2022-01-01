Chopped salad in Indianapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$13.00
pickled red onion, romaine, kalamata olive, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, asiago cheese, roasted corn, red wine vinaigrette
Chopped Salad$8.00
pepperoni, pickled red onion, romaine, kalamata olive, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, asiago cheese, cracked black pepper, roasted corn, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Goodwood 104 image

HAMBURGERS

Goodwood 104

140 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chopped Salad$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
More about Goodwood 104
Vegetarian Chopped Salad image

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Veg Chop Salad$14.00
Red Leaf, Chickpeas, Beets, Roasted Peppers, sweet potatoes Gorgonzola, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chopped Salad$16.00
Red Leaf, Pancetta, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola, chickpeas and red wine vinaigrette
1/2 chopped salad$9.00
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$13.00
Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, egg, sunflower seeds, cheese, bacon, basil vinaigrette.
More about Garden Table
Vegetarian Chopped Salad image

 

Napolese Pizzeria

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veg Chop Salad$14.00
Red Leaf, Chickpeas, Beets, Roasted Peppers, sweet potatoes Gorgonzola, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chopped Salad$16.00
Red Leaf, Pancetta, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola, chickpeas and red wine vinaigrette
1/2 chopped salad$9.00
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market image

SANDWICHES

Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market

1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Salami Chop Salad
salami, fresh mozz, shallot, cherry tomato, basil, parsley, lettuce, mustard vinaigrette
More about Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
Sahm's Place image

FRENCH FRIES

Sahm's Place

2411 East 65th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Chop Salad$10.49
Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and choice of dressing.
More about Sahm's Place
Restaurant banner

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$10.99
Diced lettuce, bacon, avocado, red onions, candied pecans and dried cranberries tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

