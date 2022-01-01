Chopped salad in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chopped salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
pickled red onion, romaine, kalamata olive, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, asiago cheese, roasted corn, red wine vinaigrette
|Chopped Salad
|$8.00
pepperoni, pickled red onion, romaine, kalamata olive, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, asiago cheese, cracked black pepper, roasted corn, red wine vinaigrette
Weber Grill Restaurants
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
HAMBURGERS
Goodwood 104
140 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
PIZZA
Napolese Pizzeria
114 E 49th St, Indianapolis
|Veg Chop Salad
|$14.00
Red Leaf, Chickpeas, Beets, Roasted Peppers, sweet potatoes Gorgonzola, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Red Leaf, Pancetta, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola, chickpeas and red wine vinaigrette
|1/2 chopped salad
|$9.00
Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, egg, sunflower seeds, cheese, bacon, basil vinaigrette.
Napolese Pizzeria
8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
|Veg Chop Salad
|$14.00
Red Leaf, Chickpeas, Beets, Roasted Peppers, sweet potatoes Gorgonzola, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Red Leaf, Pancetta, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola, chickpeas and red wine vinaigrette
|1/2 chopped salad
|$9.00
SANDWICHES
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Salami Chop Salad
salami, fresh mozz, shallot, cherry tomato, basil, parsley, lettuce, mustard vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Sahm's Place
2411 East 65th St, Indianapolis
|Chop Salad
|$10.49
Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and choice of dressing.