Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss and American cheese layered betweeen three pieces of your choice of honey white or whole wheat bread. * Also available as a wrap.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Chicken Club Sandwich$12.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Club Sandwich$13.99
Layers of hame, turkey, & bacon; along with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, & cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Olly's Club Sandwich$10.50
Club Sandwich$11.00
More about Downtown Olly’s

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Collard Greens

Patty Melts

Grilled Chicken

Croissants

Jerk Chicken

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston