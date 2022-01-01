Club sandwiches in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Club Sandwich
|$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss and American cheese layered betweeen three pieces of your choice of honey white or whole wheat bread. * Also available as a wrap.
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|BLT Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Club Sandwich
|$13.99
Layers of hame, turkey, & bacon; along with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, & cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough