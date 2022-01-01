Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve coconut curry

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Cafe Patachou
Delicia/La Mulita image

 

Delicia

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caribbean Coconut Curry$23.00
roasted spring vegetables, grilled asparagus. smoked tofu, black rice, avocado, 5 minute egg, strawberry | serrano salsa
(can be made vegan with no egg)
More about Delicia
Item pic

 

Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curry Shrimp$16.95
Juicy, flavor-filled shrimp seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices and coconut milk, then sautéed to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Yaso Jamaican Grill

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Avg 5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Shrimp$17.45
Coconut Curry Shrimp ONLY$14.00
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill

