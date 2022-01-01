Coconut curry in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve coconut curry
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Delicia
Delicia
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Caribbean Coconut Curry
|$23.00
roasted spring vegetables, grilled asparagus. smoked tofu, black rice, avocado, 5 minute egg, strawberry | serrano salsa
(can be made vegan with no egg)
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$16.95
Juicy, flavor-filled shrimp seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices and coconut milk, then sautéed to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.