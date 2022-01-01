Cookies in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve cookies
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Cashew Chocolate Cookie
|$4.00
Gluten Free
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Baby's
2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Cashew Chocolate Cookie
|$4.00
Gluten Free
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Ash & Elm Cider Co.
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Skillet Cookie
|$6.00
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Chocolate Chip Waffle Cookie
|$6.00
PB&J Factory
1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis
|Cookie Monster
|$6.99
Biscoff cookie butter, strawberries and apricot jam on Texas toast with a caramel drizzle
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Cashew Chocolate Cookie
|$4.00
Gluten Free
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Sidedoor Bagel
1103 E 10th St, Indianapolis
|Cookie Chocolate Toffee
|$3.00
|Toffee & Chocolate Cookies (4pk)
|$12.00
4 pack of our housemade toffee & chocolate ripple cookies
LouVino
530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Beignets
|$10.00
Vanilla anglaise, bourbon chocolate ganache.
Leviathan Bakehouse
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
|Peanut "Monster" Cookie
|$3.50
Approx. 3.5in/10cm⌀ | Contains: sugar, PEANUTS, BUTTER, MILK solids, organic red fife whole WHEAT flour, cocoa solids, cocoa butter, EGGS, molasses, vegetable oil, salt, baking soda, vanilla, SOY lecithin.
|Lemon-Rosemary Shortbread Cookie
|$2.75
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.50
Approx. 3.25in/9cm⌀ | Contains: cocoa solids, cocoa butter, sugar, BUTTER, MILK solids, organic red fife whole WHEAT flour, EGGS, molasses, salt, baking soda, vanilla, SOY lecithin.
BBQ
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.00
Espresso chocolate chip cookies topped with a little bit of sea salt
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Graham's Pizza
11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
|Rotating Local Cookies
|$2.75
Seasonally Decorated Sugar Cookies | Made Local
Hotel Tango
702 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis
|4 BIRDS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$2.00
Crunchy on the outside and chewy in the middle. Topped with a touch of salt to create the perfect balance. www.4birdsbakery.com
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Public Greens
900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis
|Oatmeal Creme Pie Cookie (GF)
|$6.00
|Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)
|$4.00
Gluten Free cookie.
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.50
|Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
|$7.00
Your choice of ice cream flavor smashed between two giant cookies. Choose from Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk or Peanut Butter Cup. Add a chocolate or caramel drizzle for fun for only $.75.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Kids Cookies & Cream
|$3.95
|Cookies & Cream
|$5.95