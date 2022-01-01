Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Cashew Chocolate Cookie$4.00
Gluten Free
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Baby's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Cashew Chocolate Cookie$4.00
Gluten Free
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image

 

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skillet Cookie$6.00
More about Ash & Elm Cider Co.
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Waffle Cookie$6.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Cookie Monster image

 

PB&J Factory

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Monster$6.99
Biscoff cookie butter, strawberries and apricot jam on Texas toast with a caramel drizzle
More about PB&J Factory
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Chocolate Cookie$4.00
Gluten Free
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Sidedoor Bagel

1103 E 10th St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Chocolate Toffee$3.00
Toffee & Chocolate Cookies (4pk)$12.00
4 pack of our housemade toffee & chocolate ripple cookies
More about Sidedoor Bagel
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Beignets image

 

LouVino

530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Beignets$10.00
Vanilla anglaise, bourbon chocolate ganache.
More about LouVino
BEAST image

 

BEAST

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butterscotch Cookies$1.50
More about BEAST
fd557fd8-cfb9-4e56-a582-02f4522aaffa image

 

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut "Monster" Cookie$3.50
Approx. 3.5in/10cm⌀ | Contains: sugar, PEANUTS, BUTTER, MILK solids, organic red fife whole WHEAT flour, cocoa solids, cocoa butter, EGGS, molasses, vegetable oil, salt, baking soda, vanilla, SOY lecithin.
Lemon-Rosemary Shortbread Cookie$2.75
Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
Approx. 3.25in/9cm⌀ | Contains: cocoa solids, cocoa butter, sugar, BUTTER, MILK solids, organic red fife whole WHEAT flour, EGGS, molasses, salt, baking soda, vanilla, SOY lecithin.
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
317 BBQ image

BBQ

317 BBQ

6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
Espresso chocolate chip cookies topped with a little bit of sea salt
More about 317 BBQ
Graham's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graham's Pizza

11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rotating Local Cookies$2.75
Seasonally Decorated Sugar Cookies | Made Local
More about Graham's Pizza
4 BIRDS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE image

 

Hotel Tango

702 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 BIRDS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.00
Crunchy on the outside and chewy in the middle. Topped with a touch of salt to create the perfect balance. www.4birdsbakery.com
More about Hotel Tango
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Public Greens

900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Creme Pie Cookie (GF)$6.00
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)$4.00
Gluten Free cookie.
More about Public Greens
Item pic

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of ice cream flavor smashed between two giant cookies. Choose from Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk or Peanut Butter Cup. Add a chocolate or caramel drizzle for fun for only $.75.
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cookies & Cream$3.95
Cookies & Cream$5.95
More about Prodigy Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream$5.95
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

