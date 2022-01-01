Cornbread in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve cornbread
More about The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Skillet Cornbread
|$7.00
with maple butter
More about Weber Grill Restaurants - Indianapolis
Weber Grill Restaurants - Indianapolis
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Skillet Cornbread
|$9.00
Molasses butter
More about The Mash House - 10 E. 191st St.
The Mash House - 10 E. 191st St.
10 E. 191st St., Westfield
|Skillet Cornbread
|$6.00
Mini-loaf of cornbread fresh baked with sweet sorghum, bacon drippings, and served with jalapeno butter.