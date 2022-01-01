Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Fried Steak$14.99
Hand cut & cubed top sirloin steak, lightly breaded & fried to a golden brown, smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Country fried Steak bowl$16.00
Deep fried country fried steak on a bed of mash potatoes, corn, topped with sausage gravy and melted cheddar cheese served with Texas toast.
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Country Fried Steak$13.99
Hand-breaded sirloin topped with
white bacon gravy. Served with two
fried eggs, skillet potatoes and an
Everything muffin
More about Wild Eggs

Map

Map

