Country fried steaks in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Country Fried Steak
|$14.99
Hand cut & cubed top sirloin steak, lightly breaded & fried to a golden brown, smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Country fried Steak bowl
|$16.00
Deep fried country fried steak on a bed of mash potatoes, corn, topped with sausage gravy and melted cheddar cheese served with Texas toast.