Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curd rice in
Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis
/
Curd Rice
Indianapolis restaurants that serve curd rice
Desi Chowrastha - Indianapolis, IN
3838 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Curd Rice
$9.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Indianapolis, IN
Bawarchi Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Curd Rice
$10.34
More about Bawarchi Indianapolis
Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis
Noodle Bowls
Mango Smoothies
Lamb Kebabs
Edamame
Lassi
Prosciutto
Beef Noodles
Nachos
Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore
Fountain Square
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Broad Ripple
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Mile Square
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
SoBro
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Meridian Kessler
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Chatham Arch
No reviews yet
More near Indianapolis to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fortville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Bloomington
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Muncie
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(877 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1270 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(324 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston