Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curd rice in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve curd rice

Main pic

 

Desi Chowrastha - Indianapolis, IN

3838 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curd Rice$9.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Indianapolis, IN
Item pic

 

Bawarchi Indianapolis

4825 East 96th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curd Rice$10.34
More about Bawarchi Indianapolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Noodle Bowls

Mango Smoothies

Lamb Kebabs

Edamame

Lassi

Prosciutto

Beef Noodles

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1270 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston