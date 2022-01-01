Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve curry

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Cafe Patachou
Curry Chicken image

GRILL

Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill

4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken$9.95
More about Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Cafe Patachou
Main pic

 

Ocean Thai Sushi

9516 Haver Way, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RED CURRY
Choice of: tofu, veggie, chicken, beef or pork. Authentic Thai curry, using homemade red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers and fresh basil leaves.
MASSAMAN CURRY
Choice of: tofu, veggie, chicken, beef or pork. Massaman curry with onion carrots,pineapples ,potatoes, and peanuts in coconut milk.
GREEN CURRY
Choice of: tofu, veggie, chicken, beef or pork.Authentic homemade Thai green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green bean, bell peppers and fresh basil leaves
More about Ocean Thai Sushi
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Cafe Patachou
Delicia/La Mulita image

 

Delicia

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caribbean Coconut Curry$23.00
roasted spring vegetables, grilled asparagus. smoked tofu, black rice, avocado, 5 minute egg, strawberry | serrano salsa
(can be made vegan with no egg)
More about Delicia
Item pic

 

BODHI

922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$18.00
GAENG GARI GAI | braised bone-in chicken (or tofu) | carrot | fingerling potato | sweet onion | jasmine rice (served medium/gluten-free)
Green Curry$19.00
GAENG KEOW WAN | Thai eggplant | bamboo shoots | baby corn | Thai basil | red bell pepper | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
Panang Curry$18.00
GAENG PANANG | red bell pepper | Makrut lime leaf | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
More about BODHI
Strange Bird & Heartbreaker image

 

Strange Bird

128 South Audubon Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Rice$9.00
short grain rice, japanese curry, carrots, potatoes, sweet peas, negi, beni shoga, togarashi
More about Strange Bird
Item pic

 

Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken$9.95
Chicken, carrots, and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
Curry Goat$12.95
Goat, carrots, and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
Coconut Curry Shrimp$16.95
Juicy, flavor-filled shrimp seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices and coconut milk, then sautéed to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Yaso Jamaican Grill

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Avg 5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Goat (*Bone-in)$14.50
Goat seasoned and marinated with Dada’s special blend of spices, then stewed until flavor-filled and tender.
Coconut Curry Shrimp$17.45
Curry Chicken (*Bone-in)$10.95
Mix of white & dark Chicken, Irish potatoes and carrots, seasoned and marinated with JA’s finest spices, then stewed until flavor-filled and tender.
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill

