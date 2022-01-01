Curry in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve curry
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL
Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Curry Chicken
|$9.95
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Ocean Thai Sushi
Ocean Thai Sushi
9516 Haver Way, Indianapolis
|RED CURRY
Choice of: tofu, veggie, chicken, beef or pork. Authentic Thai curry, using homemade red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers and fresh basil leaves.
|MASSAMAN CURRY
Choice of: tofu, veggie, chicken, beef or pork. Massaman curry with onion carrots,pineapples ,potatoes, and peanuts in coconut milk.
|GREEN CURRY
Choice of: tofu, veggie, chicken, beef or pork.Authentic homemade Thai green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green bean, bell peppers and fresh basil leaves
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Delicia
Delicia
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Caribbean Coconut Curry
|$23.00
roasted spring vegetables, grilled asparagus. smoked tofu, black rice, avocado, 5 minute egg, strawberry | serrano salsa
(can be made vegan with no egg)
More about BODHI
BODHI
922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
|Yellow Curry
|$18.00
GAENG GARI GAI | braised bone-in chicken (or tofu) | carrot | fingerling potato | sweet onion | jasmine rice (served medium/gluten-free)
|Green Curry
|$19.00
GAENG KEOW WAN | Thai eggplant | bamboo shoots | baby corn | Thai basil | red bell pepper | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
|Panang Curry
|$18.00
GAENG PANANG | red bell pepper | Makrut lime leaf | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
More about Strange Bird
Strange Bird
128 South Audubon Road, Indianapolis
|Curry Rice
|$9.00
short grain rice, japanese curry, carrots, potatoes, sweet peas, negi, beni shoga, togarashi
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Curry Chicken
|$9.95
Chicken, carrots, and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
|Curry Goat
|$12.95
Goat, carrots, and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$16.95
Juicy, flavor-filled shrimp seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices and coconut milk, then sautéed to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill
Yaso Jamaican Grill
1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis
|Curry Goat (*Bone-in)
|$14.50
Goat seasoned and marinated with Dada’s special blend of spices, then stewed until flavor-filled and tender.
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$17.45
|Curry Chicken (*Bone-in)
|$10.95
Mix of white & dark Chicken, Irish potatoes and carrots, seasoned and marinated with JA’s finest spices, then stewed until flavor-filled and tender.