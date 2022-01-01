Curry goat in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve curry goat
Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.
1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis
|Curry Goat (*Bone-in)
|$15.95
Goat, seasoned and marinated with Dada’s special blend of spices, then stewed until flavor-filled and tender.
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue
4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Curry Goat (Only)
|$10.95
Goat, carrots and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. No side included.
|Curry Goat
|$12.95
Goat, carrots, and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Bihari Bone in Goat Curry
|$16.99
Tender bone in goat meat simmered in cashew nut and brown curry sauce. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|20 Bihari Bone in Goat Curry
|$16.99
Tender bone in goat meat simmered in cashew nut and brown curry sauce. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF
|17 Pepper Curry (Goat)
|$16.99
Tender pieces of bone in goat or boneless chicken cubes cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, black pepper and other spices. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF