Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry goat in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve curry goat

Item pic

 

Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Avg 5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Goat (*Bone-in)$15.95
Goat, seasoned and marinated with Dada’s special blend of spices, then stewed until flavor-filled and tender.
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.
Item pic

 

Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Goat (Only)$10.95
Goat, carrots and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. No side included.
Curry Goat$12.95
Goat, carrots, and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue
Main pic

 

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue

501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bihari Bone in Goat Curry$16.99
Tender bone in goat meat simmered in cashew nut and brown curry sauce. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)

4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
20 Bihari Bone in Goat Curry$16.99
Tender bone in goat meat simmered in cashew nut and brown curry sauce. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF
17 Pepper Curry (Goat)$16.99
Tender pieces of bone in goat or boneless chicken cubes cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, black pepper and other spices. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Curry

Coleslaw

Dumplings

Mac And Cheese

Caprese Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Brisket

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston