Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve dosa

BG pic

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

4825 East 96th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Plain Dosa$10.95
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Consumer pic

 

Amara Indian Cuisine & Bar

1454 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
85. Paneer Dosa$14.00
More about Amara Indian Cuisine & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Fish Curry

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Samosa

Tacos

Salmon Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Salad Bowl

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston