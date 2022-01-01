Egg rolls in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$10.99
Chicken and fiesta corn served with mango habbanero sauce on the side
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Weber Grill Restaurants
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Hill Country Egg Rolls
|$12.50
Smoked brisket, corn, cheddar, black beans, hickory sauce
More about Yoshi - Indy Downtown
Yoshi - Indy Downtown
72 W New York St, Indianapolis
|Egg Roll
|$1.99
(1 Piece) Pork + Cabbage + Celery + Onion