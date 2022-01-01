Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad - 1lb$16.00
1 pound of Patachou Egg Salad. Eggs, Mayo, Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper.
Egg Salad Sandwich$14.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad - 1lb$16.00
1 pound of Patachou Egg Salad. Eggs, Mayo, Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper.
Egg Salad Sandwich$14.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad - 1lb$16.00
1 pound of Patachou Egg Salad. Eggs, Mayo, Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper.
Egg Salad Sandwich$14.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Sidedoor Bagel

1103 E 10th St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich (open face)$8.00
housemade, local organic eggs, dijon, smoked paprika
Deviled Egg Salad 8oz$8.00
organic eggs, dijon, mayo, paprika
More about Sidedoor Bagel

