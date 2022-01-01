Egg sandwiches in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
|1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|BRISKET AND EGG BAGEL SANDWICH
|$13.00
Bagel + shredded brisket + Tillamook cheddar + egg to order + garlic aioli + seasoned potato wedges
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
|1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.