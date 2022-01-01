Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$14.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$11.00
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET AND EGG BAGEL SANDWICH$13.00
Bagel + shredded brisket + Tillamook cheddar + egg to order + garlic aioli + seasoned potato wedges
More about The Oakmont
Item pic

 

Item pic

 

Sidedoor Bagel

1103 E 10th St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich (open face)$8.00
housemade, local organic eggs, dijon, smoked paprika
More about Sidedoor Bagel

