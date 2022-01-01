Enchiladas in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve enchiladas
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Enchiladas Verde
|$11.00
|Veggie Enchiladas
|$11.00
|Birria Enchiladas
|$11.99
Delicia
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Enchiladas de Pato
|$24.00
maple leaf farms duck, tomato| habanero sauce, lime crema, chihuahua cheese, herb green rice, stewed black beans
|Breakfast Enchilada
|$16.00
duck tinga, scrambled eggs, creamy habanero sauce, queso blanco, herb green rice
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Enchiladas
|$12.00
Two Enchiladas with Choice Filling. Red Guajillo Salsa, Tomatio Verde or Mole Poblano (contains nuts). Sides of Rice & Beans
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Enchiladas Colts
|$12.49
|Lunch Enchiladas
|$6.99
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$10.99