Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve enchiladas

La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Verde$11.00
Veggie Enchiladas$11.00
Birria Enchiladas$11.99
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Delicia/La Mulita image

 

Delicia

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas de Pato$24.00
maple leaf farms duck, tomato| habanero sauce, lime crema, chihuahua cheese, herb green rice, stewed black beans
Breakfast Enchilada$16.00
duck tinga, scrambled eggs, creamy habanero sauce, queso blanco, herb green rice
More about Delicia
La Margarita - Fountain Square image

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$12.00
Two Enchiladas with Choice Filling. Red Guajillo Salsa, Tomatio Verde or Mole Poblano (contains nuts). Sides of Rice & Beans
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
El Arado Mexican Grill image

 

El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Colts$12.49
Lunch Enchiladas$6.99
Enchiladas Suizas$10.99
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Enchilada$13.99
Enchilada Monterrey$11.99
C. One Cheese Quesadilla, One Cheese Enchilada And Mexican Rice$11.99
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Patty Melts

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Garden Salad

Pretzels

Shrimp Tacos

Potstickers

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston