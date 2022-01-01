Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzlin' Fajitas$15.99
Onion, bell pepper, Tex-Mex seasoning, lime juice, sizzled with steak, chicken, shrimp or a combo of two.
Add: Rice & Beans
Price varies based on protein chosen and add on items.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Bowl$14.50
Marinated beef, bell peppers, jalapeño, charred onion, redskin potatoes, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatillo salsa, corn tortilla chips.
More about Garden Table
La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mix Fajitas (Chicken/Steak/Shrimp)$17.00
Chicken Fajitas$12.00
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Bowl$14.00
Cilantro lime rice, jalapeno, red onion, avocado, roasted corn
More about Garden Table
Item pic

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Salad$13.00
Local Greens, Choice Protein, Sautéed Bell Peppers & Onions, Topped With Queso Fresco & Guac.
Fajitas$17.00
Sautéed Bell Peppers & Onions with Your Choice of Protein. Sides of Rice, Beans, Cheese, Crema, Guac & Tortillas.
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
El Arado Mexican Grill image

 

El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas
Lunch Fajitas$7.99
Fajita Nachos$9.99
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Burrito$12.99
Mexico City Fajitas For One$15.99
Jalisco Fajitas For One$16.99
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant

