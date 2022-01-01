Fajitas in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve fajitas
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Sizzlin' Fajitas
|$15.99
Onion, bell pepper, Tex-Mex seasoning, lime juice, sizzled with steak, chicken, shrimp or a combo of two.
Add: Rice & Beans
Price varies based on protein chosen and add on items.
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Fajita Bowl
|$14.50
Marinated beef, bell peppers, jalapeño, charred onion, redskin potatoes, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatillo salsa, corn tortilla chips.
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Mix Fajitas (Chicken/Steak/Shrimp)
|$17.00
|Chicken Fajitas
|$12.00
Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$14.00
Cilantro lime rice, jalapeno, red onion, avocado, roasted corn
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Fajita Salad
|$13.00
Local Greens, Choice Protein, Sautéed Bell Peppers & Onions, Topped With Queso Fresco & Guac.
|Fajitas
|$17.00
Sautéed Bell Peppers & Onions with Your Choice of Protein. Sides of Rice, Beans, Cheese, Crema, Guac & Tortillas.
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Steak Fajitas
|Lunch Fajitas
|$7.99
|Fajita Nachos
|$9.99