Filet mignon in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve filet mignon
Weber Grill Restaurants
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Filet Mignon 10oz
|$52.00
10oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.
|Filet Mignon 7oz
|$42.00
7oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Filet Mignon 8 Oz
|$45.00
8 Oz center cut Filet, lean. Mesquite grilled with Roasted Garlic Butter