Filet mignon in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Filet Mignon 10oz$52.00
10oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.
Filet Mignon 7oz$42.00
7oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Item pic

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon 8 Oz$45.00
8 Oz center cut Filet, lean. Mesquite grilled with Roasted Garlic Butter
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Item pic

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8 oz Filet Mignon$51.00
Garnished with mashed potatoes
More about Pier 48 Indy

