Fish sandwiches in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breaded Fish Sandwich$12.00
More about Baby's
Item pic

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$18.00
More about Pier 48 Indy
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$9.99
Hand breaded catfish filet topped with letuce & tomato; Served on a toasted bun & tartar sauce
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$9.00
Big Bobs fish Alaskan pollock deep fried with lettuce tomato, and onion on a hoagie bun served with tarter sauce on the side
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Chilly Water Brewing Company image

 

Chilly Water Brewing Company

719 Virginia Ave,Ste 105, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wednesday Fish Sandwich Special$12.00
More about Chilly Water Brewing Company

