Fish sandwiches in Indianapolis

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.99
Hand breaded catfish filet topped with letuce & tomato; Served on a toasted bun & tartar sauce
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.00
Big Bobs fish Alaskan pollock deep fried with lettuce tomato, and onion on a hoagie bun served with tarter sauce on the side