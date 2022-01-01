French toast in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
perfectly crisp, thick cut brioche with maple butter and syrup
|Kids French Toast
|$7.00
french toast, maple butter, syrup, mini fruit and breakfast potatoes
|1/2 Brioche French Toast
|$6.00
1/2 order of french toast
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Croissant French Toast
|$13.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis
|Churro french toast
|$13.00
Brioche bread dipped in special batter and cinnamon sugar. Topped with dulce de leche and fresh berries.
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Stuffed French Toast
|$12.00
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Croissant French Toast
|$13.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
More about The Oakmont
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|FRENCH TOAST STACK
|$6.00
|FRENCH TOAST
|$13.00
Locally braided challah bread + cinnamon honey butter + maple syrup + fresh fruit + powdered sugar + bacon
More about Patachou Provisions
Patachou Provisions
4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|French Toast Bake
|$14.00
French Toast for four, with syrup.
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Croissant French Toast
|$13.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Kid's French Toast
|$4.99
|1/2 French Toast
|$2.99
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Cinnamon Crunch French Toast
|$14.00
A crunch to a traditional favorite! 4 Slices of housemade cinnamon French Toast with a nice crunch! Served with 3 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat: Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey), or Breakfast Chicken (2.50)
|Stuffed French Toast
|$14.00
Stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filings with fresh berries drizzled with housemade Bourbon caramel, strawberry sauce and topped with fresh berries! Served with 3 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat: Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey), or Breakfast Chicken (2.50)
More about Downtown Olly’s
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|French Toast Platter
|$9.00
|French Toast Platter
|$9.50
|French Toast (2 slices)
|$3.00
More about Public Greens
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Public Greens
900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis
|Baked French Toast Brulee
|$14.00
Whipped Creme Fraiche, Berries, Maple Syrup