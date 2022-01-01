Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve french toast

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Brioche French Toast$14.00
perfectly crisp, thick cut brioche with maple butter and syrup
Kids French Toast$7.00
french toast, maple butter, syrup, mini fruit and breakfast potatoes
1/2 Brioche French Toast$6.00
1/2 order of french toast
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant French Toast$13.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
More about Cafe Patachou
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Churro french toast$13.00
Brioche bread dipped in special batter and cinnamon sugar. Topped with dulce de leche and fresh berries.
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed French Toast$12.00
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant French Toast$13.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
More about Cafe Patachou
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH TOAST STACK$6.00
FRENCH TOAST$13.00
Locally braided challah bread + cinnamon honey butter + maple syrup + fresh fruit + powdered sugar + bacon
More about The Oakmont
French Toast Bake image

 

Patachou Provisions

4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Bake$14.00
French Toast for four, with syrup.
More about Patachou Provisions
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant French Toast$13.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
More about Cafe Patachou
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's French Toast$4.99
1/2 French Toast$2.99
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Open Kitchen Restuarant image

 

Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Crunch French Toast$14.00
A crunch to a traditional favorite! 4 Slices of housemade cinnamon French Toast with a nice crunch! Served with 3 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat: Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey), or Breakfast Chicken (2.50)
Stuffed French Toast$14.00
Stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filings with fresh berries drizzled with housemade Bourbon caramel, strawberry sauce and topped with fresh berries! Served with 3 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat: Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey), or Breakfast Chicken (2.50)
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Platter$9.00
French Toast Platter$9.50
French Toast (2 slices)$3.00
More about Downtown Olly’s
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Public Greens

900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Baked French Toast Brulee$14.00
Whipped Creme Fraiche, Berries, Maple Syrup
More about Public Greens
Stuffed French Toast image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed French Toast$11.99
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened
cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries,
powdered sugar, cinnamon and
whipped cream
Side 2 French Toast S/P$7.99
Side French Toast$3.99
More about Wild Eggs

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Cheesecake

Po Boy

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Cobbler

Chicken Curry

Hummus

Egg Rolls

Chef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston