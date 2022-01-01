Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried ice cream in
Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis
/
Fried Ice Cream
Indianapolis restaurants that serve fried ice cream
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$4.50
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
Avg 4.1
(702 reviews)
Fried Ice Cream
$4.59
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis
Country Fried Steaks
Chopped Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
French Toast
Tuna Rolls
Veggie Tacos
Pancakes
Street Tacos
Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore
Fountain Square
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Broad Ripple
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Mile Square
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
SoBro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Meridian Kessler
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Chatham Arch
No reviews yet
Fletcher Place
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Renaissance Place
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Indianapolis to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Plainfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fortville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(547 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston