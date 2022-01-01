Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve garlic bread

AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$2.49
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Garlic Bread$2.99
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Soup

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fajitas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Italian Subs

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston