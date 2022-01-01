Green beans in Indianapolis
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Green Beans
|$3.00
Weber Grill Restaurants
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Green Beans
|$6.00
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Fried Green Beans
|$11.49
Favorite, crunchy green beans breaded and fried to a golden brown. Cool and creamy Baja ranch, adds just a touch of spice, Or choose a dipping sauce.
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Green Beans
|$2.99
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|Slow Cooked Green Beans
with house-smoked bacon
Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ
5502 Emerson Way, Indianapolis
|Sm Green Beans
|$3.50
|Lg Green Beans
|$13.75
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Green Beans
|$4.49
Seasoned with smoked turkey and sautéed onions.