Grilled chicken in Indianapolis

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Grilled Chicken Salad (Foodrunner Run)
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon Honey Dijon Dressing
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Esquite Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.00
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.99
Two juicy charbroiled breast with your choice of BBQ, teriyaki, or cajun seasoning; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Amore Italian Kitchen
9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.99
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Tenders with Chipotle Crema
|$9.00
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken
Graham's Pizza
11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket
|$10.99
Grilled tender and juicy boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
|Grilled Chicken (Boneless) Breast Entrée
|$14.99
Tender, juicy grilled boneless chicken breasts.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, egg, and cheese.
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$12.00
Mixed greens, seasoned grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing w/ croutons & parmesan cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens w/ seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, pepperoni & your choice of dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
A seasoned chicken breast flame grilled & topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion pickles & mayo. Served on a brioche bun. Add a signature BTB BBQ Sauce for only $1!
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Grilled BBQ Chicken
|$13.95
Named to honor the legendary native-born 3 point shooter. Crispy fried chicken breast, drizzled with spicy Ranch topped with pickle chips on are signature bun served with house-made pub chips
Add buffalo sauce if you like it a bit spicy
Prodigy Burger - IUPUI
910 W 10th St., Indianapolis
|Grilled BBQ Chicken
|$13.95
Named to honor the legendary native-born 3 point shooter. Crispy fried chicken breast, drizzled with spicy Ranch topped with pickle chips on are signature bun served with house-made pub chips
Add buffalo sauce if you like it a bit spicy