Grilled chicken in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken
Item pic

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad (Foodrunner Run)$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon Honey Dijon Dressing
La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Esquite Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$12.00
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.00
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
Grilled Chicken$14.99
Two juicy charbroiled breast with your choice of BBQ, teriyaki, or cajun seasoning; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Amore Italian Kitchen image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Amore Italian Kitchen

9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis

Avg 3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$5.99
317 Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tenders with Chipotle Crema$9.00
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken
Graham's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graham's Pizza

11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket$10.99
Grilled tender and juicy boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Grilled Chicken (Boneless) Breast Entrée$14.99
Tender, juicy grilled boneless chicken breasts.
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, egg, and cheese.
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More image

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar$12.00
Mixed greens, seasoned grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing w/ croutons & parmesan cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens w/ seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, pepperoni & your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
A seasoned chicken breast flame grilled & topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion pickles & mayo. Served on a brioche bun. Add a signature BTB BBQ Sauce for only $1!
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled BBQ Chicken$13.95
Named to honor the legendary native-born 3 point shooter. Crispy fried chicken breast, drizzled with spicy Ranch topped with pickle chips on are signature bun served with house-made pub chips
Add buffalo sauce if you like it a bit spicy
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled BBQ Chicken$13.95
Named to honor the legendary native-born 3 point shooter. Crispy fried chicken breast, drizzled with spicy Ranch topped with pickle chips on are signature bun served with house-made pub chips
Add buffalo sauce if you like it a bit spicy
