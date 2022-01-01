Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Baby's
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket$10.99
Grilled tender and juicy boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
More about His Place Eatery
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More image

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
A seasoned chicken breast flame grilled & topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion pickles & mayo. Served on a brioche bun. Add a signature BTB BBQ Sauce for only $1!
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

