Grilled chicken sandwiches in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket
|$10.99
Grilled tender and juicy boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
A seasoned chicken breast flame grilled & topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion pickles & mayo. Served on a brioche bun. Add a signature BTB BBQ Sauce for only $1!