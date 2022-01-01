Grits in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve grits
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
gulf shrimp, weisenberg white cheddar grits, tasso ham, broccoli, spiced mushroom cream, baguette
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|VEG Grit Bowl
|$14.00
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.99
Seasoned and sauteed large shrimp, andouille sausage, apple wood smoked bacon, finished with a Worcestershire BBQ sauce. Served with grilled asparagus.
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Grits
|$2.75
Grits are cooked with butter.