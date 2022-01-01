Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve grits

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
gulf shrimp, weisenberg white cheddar grits, tasso ham, broccoli, spiced mushroom cream, baguette
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEG Grit Bowl$14.00
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Item pic

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$19.99
Seasoned and sauteed large shrimp, andouille sausage, apple wood smoked bacon, finished with a Worcestershire BBQ sauce. Served with grilled asparagus.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP AND GRITS$16.00
More about The Oakmont
Open Kitchen Restuarant image

 

Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grits$2.75
Grits are cooked with butter.
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Grits$2.99
More about Wild Eggs

