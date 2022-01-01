Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ground beef tacos in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve ground beef tacos

La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ground Beef Taco$3.00
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill/Chick-A-Boom

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
7. One Ground Beef Burrito, One Ground Beef Taco And Rice$8.50
More about Mexico City Grill/Chick-A-Boom

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Fish And Chips

Milkshakes

Chicken Tenders

Veggie Rolls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chef Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Wedge Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston