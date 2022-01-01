Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve gyoza

Main pic

 

Ocean Thai Sushi

9516 Haver Way, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GYOZA$5.00
Fried dumplings, choice of chicken or vegetable, with house special sauce
More about Ocean Thai Sushi
Vegetable Gyoza image

RAMEN

Yujo

9431 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (2656 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Gyoza
Japanese pan-fried pot stickers with vegetable filling. As of January 2022 we are using new vegetable gyoza. The look is slightly different but it's that same great taste!
Pork Gyoza
Japanese pan-fried pot stickers with pork filling.
More about Yujo
Strange Bird & Heartbreaker image

 

Strange Bird

128 South Audubon Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza Sauce$1.00
Gyoza$9.00
handmade pan seared dumplings, garlic, ginger, cabbage, black vinegar (made with Impossible protein)
More about Strange Bird

