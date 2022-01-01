Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reg/12oz Hot Chocolate$4.25
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
Hot Chocolate image

 

Parlor Public House - 600 E Ohio St. Suite B

600 E Ohio St. Suite B, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
Choice of steamed milk, with vanilla & mocha topped with whipped cream
More about Parlor Public House - 600 E Ohio St. Suite B
Consumer pic

 

Gallery Pastry Shop - 54th Steet

1101 East 54th Street Suite G, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about Gallery Pastry Shop - 54th Steet
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs - Pulliam

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.99
More about Wild Eggs - Pulliam

