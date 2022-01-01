Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve hummus

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus & Pita$8.99
Plenty of classic hummus surrounded by fresh-grilled pita pieces and thick sliced cucumber
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Zesty Garlic Hummus$12.50
extra garlicky hummus with sweet peppers, cucumbers, carrots, beets, & pita for sharing
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
HUMMUS$12.00
Roasted garbanzos + tahini + roasted red peppers + smoked paprika + carrots/celery/cucumber/radish/cauliflower + flat top grilled pita bread + olive oil
More about The Oakmont
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image

 

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Artichoke Hummus Plate$11.00
housemade flat bread, crudite
(vegan)
More about Ash & Elm Cider Co.
317 Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$8.00
More about 317 Burger
317 BBQ image

BBQ

317 BBQ

6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Hummus & Pita$12.00
More about 317 BBQ
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Zesty Garlic Hummus$12.50
extra garlicky hummus with sweet peppers, cucumbers, carrots, beets, & pita for sharing
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Public Greens

900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Pita, Veggies, & Hummus$8.00
Sourdough Pita, Seasonal Vegetables, House Made Hummus, Rustic Chimmichurri, Feta.
can be made (V) without Feta
More about Public Greens

