Hummus in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve hummus
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Hummus & Pita
|$8.99
Plenty of classic hummus surrounded by fresh-grilled pita pieces and thick sliced cucumber
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Zesty Garlic Hummus
|$12.50
extra garlicky hummus with sweet peppers, cucumbers, carrots, beets, & pita for sharing
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|HUMMUS
|$12.00
Roasted garbanzos + tahini + roasted red peppers + smoked paprika + carrots/celery/cucumber/radish/cauliflower + flat top grilled pita bread + olive oil
Ash & Elm Cider Co.
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Artichoke Hummus Plate
|$11.00
housemade flat bread, crudite
(vegan)
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|Hummus
|$8.00
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Zesty Garlic Hummus
|$12.50
extra garlicky hummus with sweet peppers, cucumbers, carrots, beets, & pita for sharing