Ice cream sandwiches in Indianapolis

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Rice Crispy Treat Ice Cream Sandwich
|$6.50
Your choice of ice cream flavor sandwiched between two handmade Fruity Pebble, Cocoa Pebble or plain Rice Crispy treats.
|Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
|$7.00
Your choice of ice cream flavor smashed between two giant cookies. Choose from Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk or Peanut Butter Cup. Add a chocolate or caramel drizzle for fun for only $.75.