Jerk chicken in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve jerk chicken

GRILL

Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill

4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Chicken$8.25
Jerk Chicken Quarter (White)$9.95
More about Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Jerk Chicken Meal$5.50
One piece of Jerk Chicken Dark, Rice & Peas, Cabbage & Plantain.
Jerk Chicken Quarter (White) Only$7.25
Quarter chicken seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spice then grilled to perfection. No side included.
Jerk Chicken Quarter (Dark)$8.95
Quarter chicken seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spice then grilled to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
Yaso Jamaican Grill

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Avg 5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Chicken
Chicken, marinated overnight with JD’s special jerk seasonings, then grilled to perfection.
Jerk Chicken Wings$10.50
Chicken Wings, marinated overnight with JD’s special jerk seasonings, then grilled to perfection. (DINNER includes standard sides.)
Kids Jerk Chicken Piece$6.00
One picece of Jerk Chicken Dark, Rice & Peas, Cabbage and Plantain.
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill

