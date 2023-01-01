Kale salad in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve kale salad
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|TUSCAN KALE SALAD
|$15.00
Kale + arugula + tuscan herb blend + quinoa + toasted pine nuts + red onion + golden raisins + radish + tossed in lemon oil vinn + grilled lemon
Ash & Elm Cider Co. - 1301 E Washington St
Ash & Elm Cider Co. - 1301 E Washington St
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Kale Salad
|$0.00
toasted almonds, apple, parmesan, pickled shallots, balsamic vinaigrette (GF)
Napolese Pizzeria
PIZZA
Napolese Pizzeria
114 E 49th St, Indianapolis
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Kale, Croutons, Parsley, Mint, Chives and Lemon Vinaigrette.