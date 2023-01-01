Kale salad in Indianapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUSCAN KALE SALAD$15.00
Kale + arugula + tuscan herb blend + quinoa + toasted pine nuts + red onion + golden raisins + radish + tossed in lemon oil vinn + grilled lemon
More about The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image

 

Ash & Elm Cider Co. - 1301 E Washington St

1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$0.00
toasted almonds, apple, parmesan, pickled shallots, balsamic vinaigrette (GF)
More about Ash & Elm Cider Co. - 1301 E Washington St
Banner pic

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$13.00
Kale, Croutons, Parsley, Mint, Chives and Lemon Vinaigrette.
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$13.00
Kale, Croutons, Parsley, Mint, Chives and Lemon Vinaigrette.
More about Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall

