Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kung pao chicken in
Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis
/
Kung Pao Chicken
Indianapolis restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
EGG ROLL NUMBER 1 - 4540 S EMERSON AVE
4540 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
#12 Kung Pao Chicken* (Hot)
$7.45
More about EGG ROLL NUMBER 1 - 4540 S EMERSON AVE
Benyue Restaurant - n/a
6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken
$17.99
More about Benyue Restaurant - n/a
Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis
Rangoon
Chicken Nuggets
Pies
Chili
Ground Beef Tacos
Biryani
Chicken Salad
Fish Sandwiches
Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore
Fountain Square
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Broad Ripple
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Mile Square
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Meridian Kessler
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
SoBro
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Chatham Arch
No reviews yet
Fletcher Place
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Indianapolis to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fortville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(708 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1053 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston