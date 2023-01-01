Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lassi in
Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis
/
Lassi
Indianapolis restaurants that serve lassi
Bawarchi Biryanis
4825 East 96th Street, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.99
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Lassi
$4.50
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis
Garlic Bread
Omelettes
Custard
Calamari
Bruschetta
Pies
Kebabs
Chipotle Chicken
Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore
Fountain Square
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Broad Ripple
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Mile Square
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
SoBro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Meridian Kessler
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Chatham Arch
No reviews yet
Fletcher Place
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Indianapolis to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Fortville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(633 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(948 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(256 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston