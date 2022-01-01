Lobsters in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve lobsters
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Lobster Manicotti
|$48.00
Crab, Ricotta Cheese, and Herb Filled Pasta, Lobster tail, Rose Sauce
|Lobster Mac
|$18.00
Fusilli Pasta, Three Cheese Blend, Lobster Meat
|Lobster Tail Dinner
|$30.00
Served with Broccolini and Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Pier 48
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$26.00
Maine cold water lobster with brown butter, fontina, mozzarella, cheddar, gruyere and a dusting of parmesan cheese. Served with french fries
|Cold Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with chilled lobster salad.
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
Pier 48’s claim to fame!
Tender juicy lobster meat stuffed into a house prepared steamed roll, dipped in butter, and toasted crisp
Your choice served hot or cold with our special spiced mayonnaise