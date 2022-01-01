Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve lobsters

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Manicotti$48.00
Crab, Ricotta Cheese, and Herb Filled Pasta, Lobster tail, Rose Sauce
Lobster Mac$18.00
Fusilli Pasta, Three Cheese Blend, Lobster Meat
Lobster Tail Dinner$30.00
Served with Broccolini and Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Pier 48

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Grilled Cheese$26.00
Maine cold water lobster with brown butter, fontina, mozzarella, cheddar, gruyere and a dusting of parmesan cheese. Served with french fries
Cold Lobster Roll$30.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with chilled lobster salad.
Lobster Roll$25.00
Pier 48’s claim to fame!
Tender juicy lobster meat stuffed into a house prepared steamed roll, dipped in butter, and toasted crisp
Your choice served hot or cold with our special spiced mayonnaise
More about Pier 48
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese w/garlic toast$13.00
More about Downtown Olly’s

