Mac and cheese in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve mac and cheese

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$7.00
3 cheese blend, bread crumb topped
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Side Mac & Cheese$4.50
Large Mac & Cheese$9.00
More about Baby's
Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$10.99
Bacon, scallion, house specialty cheese blend, cavatappi pasta and pulled pork
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac n Cheese$8.00
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
cavatappi pasta, fresh cream, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned bread crumbs
served with toasted baguette
Side Mac and Cheese$10.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
Wit Mac & Cheese$15.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image

 

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac + Cheese$12.00
big bowl of housemade mac and cheese
(vegetarian)
More about Ash & Elm Cider Co.
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pork & Cheese Mac$12.00
Side Mac n Cheese$4.00
Beer Mac n Cheese w Chicken$12.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
e3e84fa7-c6b3-4ab4-843c-000266c9fcab image

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$26.00
Our signature recipe made with four cheeses and a whole lotta love. Protein substitutions available
More about Pier 48 Indy
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market image

SANDWICHES

Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market

1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$6.00
classic cheesey cheeeeeeesy cheeeeeeeeeeeesy goodness
More about Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Mac & Cheese$5.99
Mac & Cheese$3.99
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
317 Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
K- (Penne)Mac&Cheese$6.00
Fried Mac & Cheese$8.00
Mac & Cheese
More about 317 Burger
317 BBQ image

BBQ

317 BBQ

6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bowl
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
More about 317 BBQ
Kuma's Corner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$18.00
Topped with Scallions & Breadcrumbs
Half Mac & Cheese$9.00
Topped with Scallions & Breadcrumbs
More about Kuma's Corner
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
cavatappi pasta, fresh cream, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned bread crumbs
served with toasted baguette
Side Mac and Cheese$10.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
Wit Mac & Cheese$15.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$4.49
Macaroni baked in a creamy blend of three cheeses, including aged cheddar.
More about His Place Eatery
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Open Kitchen Restuarant image

 

Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Mac and Cheese$5.00
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & cheese$2.50
More about Downtown Olly's
Item pic

 

Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Mac & Cheese
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac n Cheese Bowl$7.00
A bowl of our popular mac n cheese. Served plain.
Kick Me Kajun Mac n Cheese$10.00
Our famous mac n cheese topped w/ Kajun seasoned chicken, a drizzle of ranch sauce, crumbled bacon & served w/ garlic toast. This entrée is not served with a side.
Mac n Cheese$4.00
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
Mac & Cheese Brisket$13.95
Our house-made mac & cheese topped with smoked gouda, beef brisket, sautéed onions, and mushrooms dressed with fried onion straws, served with a side of Texas Toast
More about Prodigy Burger
Four Cheese Mac image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall

5301 winthrop Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)
Takeout
~Four Cheese Mac
More about Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall
Taxman CityWay image

 

Taxman CityWay

310 South Delaware Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE$18.00
More about Taxman CityWay
Restaurant banner

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.00
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
Restaurant banner

 

Yaso Jamaican Grill

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Avg 5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Mac&Cheese Meal$5.00
Macaroni & Cheese, Chips and Applesauce.
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
Mac & Cheese$13.95
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

