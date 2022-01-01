Mac and cheese in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
3 cheese blend, bread crumb topped
Baby's
2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
|Large Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
|BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Bacon, scallion, house specialty cheese blend, cavatappi pasta and pulled pork
Weber Grill Restaurants
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Mac n Cheese
|$8.00
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
cavatappi pasta, fresh cream, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned bread crumbs
served with toasted baguette
|Side Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
|Wit Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
Ash & Elm Cider Co.
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Mac + Cheese
|$12.00
big bowl of housemade mac and cheese
(vegetarian)
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|BBQ Pork & Cheese Mac
|$12.00
|Side Mac n Cheese
|$4.00
|Beer Mac n Cheese w Chicken
|$12.00
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$26.00
Our signature recipe made with four cheeses and a whole lotta love. Protein substitutions available
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
classic cheesey cheeeeeeesy cheeeeeeeeeeeesy goodness
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|K- (Penne)Mac&Cheese
|$6.00
|Fried Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Mac & Cheese
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|Mac & Cheese Bowl
|White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Kuma's Corner
1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis
|Mac and Cheese
|$18.00
Topped with Scallions & Breadcrumbs
|Half Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Topped with Scallions & Breadcrumbs
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
cavatappi pasta, fresh cream, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned bread crumbs
served with toasted baguette
|Side Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
|Wit Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.49
Macaroni baked in a creamy blend of three cheeses, including aged cheddar.
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Side Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Mac & cheese
|$2.50
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Jerk Mac & Cheese
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Kids Mac n Cheese Bowl
|$7.00
A bowl of our popular mac n cheese. Served plain.
|Kick Me Kajun Mac n Cheese
|$10.00
Our famous mac n cheese topped w/ Kajun seasoned chicken, a drizzle of ranch sauce, crumbled bacon & served w/ garlic toast. This entrée is not served with a side.
|Mac n Cheese
|$4.00
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
|Mac & Cheese Brisket
|$13.95
Our house-made mac & cheese topped with smoked gouda, beef brisket, sautéed onions, and mushrooms dressed with fried onion straws, served with a side of Texas Toast
Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall
5301 winthrop Ave, Indianapolis
|~Four Cheese Mac
Taxman CityWay
310 South Delaware Street, Indianapolis
|SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE
|$18.00
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
Yaso Jamaican Grill
1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis
|Mac&Cheese Meal
|$5.00
Macaroni & Cheese, Chips and Applesauce.