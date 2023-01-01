Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Masala dosa in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve masala dosa

Bawarchi Biryanis

4825 East 96th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Masala Dosa$11.95
a thin pancake in South Indian cuisine made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice. Topped with masala made with mashed potatoes.
Mysore Masala Dosa$12.95
a thin pancake in South Indian cuisine made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice. Topped with masala made with potato and kaarampodi applied on the dosa.
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Amara Indian Cuisine & Bar

1454 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
83. Masala Dosa$12.00
More about Amara Indian Cuisine & Bar

