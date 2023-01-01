Masala dosa in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve masala dosa
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Bawarchi Biryanis
4825 East 96th Street, Indianapolis
|Masala Dosa
|$11.95
a thin pancake in South Indian cuisine made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice. Topped with masala made with mashed potatoes.
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$12.95
a thin pancake in South Indian cuisine made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice. Topped with masala made with potato and kaarampodi applied on the dosa.