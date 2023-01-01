Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

The Garden Table - Downtown

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, pico, couscous, feta, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, Greek dressing.
More about The Garden Table - Downtown
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$14.00
More about 317 Burger
Prodigy Burger - 96th St - "Prodigy 96th"

3905 E 96th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$11.95
Chopped romaine, cucumber, grape
tomatoes, pickled red onion, fried
chickpeas and goat cheese served
with lemon tahini dressing
More about Prodigy Burger - 96th St - "Prodigy 96th"
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger - Greenwood

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$11.95
Chopped romaine, cucumber, grape
tomatoes, pickled red onion, fried
chickpeas and goat cheese served
with lemon tahini dressing
More about Prodigy Burger - Greenwood

