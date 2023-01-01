Mediterranean salad in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
The Garden Table - Downtown
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Mediterranean Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, pico, couscous, feta, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, Greek dressing.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|Mediterranean Salad
|$14.00
Prodigy Burger - 96th St - "Prodigy 96th"
3905 E 96th Street, Indianapolis
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
|$11.95
Chopped romaine, cucumber, grape
tomatoes, pickled red onion, fried
chickpeas and goat cheese served
with lemon tahini dressing