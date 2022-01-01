Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve muffins

Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin$4.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$4.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Sidedoor Bagel

1103 E 10th St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackberry Lemon Poppyseed Muffins (4pk)$14.00
4 pack of our blackberry lemon poppyseed muffins with lemon glaze
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$3.75
contains dairy
More about Sidedoor Bagel
Item pic

 

Parlor Public House

600 E Ohio St. Suite B, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin$5.00
More about Parlor Public House
Jalapeño Corn Muffin (GF) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Public Greens

900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeño Corn Muffin (GF)$3.00
Vegan Chocolate Muffins$4.00
The mother of all vegan chocolate muffins.
More about Public Greens
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Side Blueberry Muffin$2.49
Side Everything Muffin$2.49
More about Wild Eggs

