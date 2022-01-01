Muffins in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve muffins
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|English Muffin
|$4.00
More about Sidedoor Bagel
Sidedoor Bagel
1103 E 10th St, Indianapolis
|Blackberry Lemon Poppyseed Muffins (4pk)
|$14.00
4 pack of our blackberry lemon poppyseed muffins with lemon glaze
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$3.75
contains dairy
More about Parlor Public House
Parlor Public House
600 E Ohio St. Suite B, Indianapolis
|Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin
|$5.00
More about Public Greens
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Public Greens
900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis
|Jalapeño Corn Muffin (GF)
|$3.00
|Vegan Chocolate Muffins
|$4.00
The mother of all vegan chocolate muffins.